HELLOWEEN - Helloween

Anyone that knows my metal music reviews, tastes knows I am a longtime Helloween fan, and how much I have supported the band over the years, buying the albums in the '80s on import, the classic first three, to the '90s and forward Andi Deris era. Helloween have always been relevant. And I am not some blind fan either, unable to either dislike or find faults in their history. So what does this mean going in listening to their new self-titled album? For the pumpkins united?

Well, its singer Michael Kiske and guitarist/singer Kai Hansen back with original members Markus Grosskopf (bass) and guitarist Michael Weikath, joined by now long standing third guitarist Sascha Gerstner and Daniel Loble on drums. Does this capture the magic of the ‘80s albums, and those gems from the ‘90s? Yes, these songs are arranged and delivered with an effortless synergy, everything one would want from pumpkins united. It’s like taking the best of Helloween mixed with Gamma Ray. Opener "Out For The Glory" charges forward with a classic Helloween upbeat energy, chorus, Kiske sounds as fresh as he did on those Keeper albums. Second track "Fear Of The Fallen”, Deris takes the lead, a contrast, compliment to Kiske, the chorus is as classic power packed power metal as one would want. Fast aggressive, yet catchy. “Best Time” (Gerstner, Deris) in spirit much like a Gamma Ray tune, this should be a hit single. Great vocal trade off between Kiske and Deris, and twin guitar harmonies.

Third writing credit for Deris on “Mass Pollution”, a harder grittier tune that would have fit on 2000's albums like Gambling With The Devil or Straight Out Of Hell. Sacha gets his second credit on the darker slower "Angels", while "Rise Without Chains" brings back the power metal gallop. Grosskopf gets writing credit on "Indestructible", and Weikath for "Robot King" two more that would have worked on a previous Deris record. Kai Hansen only credited for "Orbit/Skyfall' the epic journey twelve minute closer where all three share vocal parts.

The 2021 pumpkin patch growing season is a winner. Happy, happy, Helloween.