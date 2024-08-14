JOHN ENTWISTLE - Rarities Oxhumed Volume Two

When you have a genius songwriter within your group who is seemingly overflowing with an endless stream of song ideas – and it's not you – it can understandably be a bit difficult to get your original compositions included on albums.

Such was the case with the Who's original bassist, John Entwistle, when he found himself in the same band as Pete Townshend for many years. But when Entwistle – aka, the Ox – was granted some space, he more often times than not, delivered.

And similar to its predecessor, Rarities Oxhumed Vol. 2 does a dandy job of collecting outtakes and live recordings of Entwistle and/or Who classics performed by Entwistle and his solo band.

This time around, expect to hear fine renditions of such tunes as “Endless Vacation,” “Young Man Blues,” and “Heaven And Hell,” as well as readings of such oft-overlooked Who ditties as “Had Enough,” which originally appeared on what was Keith Moon's final studio album with the band, 1978's Who Are You.