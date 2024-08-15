KNIFE - Live Leather Hounds

Gotta take the good with the bad and while this is only an EP of previously available material, it is LIVE and for those (basically) outside of Germany, that's as close as we've come (thus far) to witnessing their old school, speed metal, onstage. All told, five live cuts and an unreleased cover of "Metalized Blood" (from countrymen Desaster), featuring guest vocals by Guido 'Sataniac' Wissmann (Desaster) and Gerrit P. Mutz (Sacred Steel).

Recorded on tour, last year, the title of this compilation plays on the initial 2020 single, "Black Leather Hounds", which is included herein. Of the four remaining live cuts, all but "Heaven Into Dust" (title track of the sophomore release) are garnered from the eponymous debut.

First up is "White Witch/Black Death", which has been given the video treatment (so check it out, as a teaser of what's in store). Vocals are discernible, despite the frenetic performance. The pre-recorded, spoken rantings of the Southern preacher that introduces "Inside The Electric Church" is reprised from the stage. A little more restrained than its predecessor, in part due to the guitar sections, offering clean solos. The aforementioned titular tune (from Oberhausen) is punky, but the most melodic of the bunch, as opposed to the "Heaven Into Dust" follow-up, which sounds like early Kreator: primitive, punk infused speed metal.

At least until the excellent guitar breaks, definitively metallic. Benni Bronson (aka Vince Nihil, get it?) calls for a circle pit, as well as repeats the city's name throughout "I Am The Priest", a bit of a different timbre than the others, more thrash, less punk/speed. The effort concludes with the Desaster cover, Nihil's voice dripping with phlegmy aggression. Guess they're pals, but honestly, other than a demonic laugh, the "guest" vocalists (occupying opposing ends of the spectrum) add little to the proceedings.

Only thing "wrong" is that after getting all worked up, it's over all too quickly. Now, about some overseas shows...