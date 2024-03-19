LES CLAYPOOL - Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years

Les Claypool will forever be thought of as the leader of Primus. And with good reason – not only has he provided vocals and bass for the trio since their inception, but his entire personality and unique sense of humor is a crucial ingredient to what makes Primus, well, Primus.

However, during his downtime away from the band, he has filled up his daily planner with a variety of other projects (Oysterhead, Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains, the Claypool Lennon Delirium, etc.), as well as issuing albums as a solo artist.

Within the recent limited edition, multi-colored vinyl box set, Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years, you will find such LP's as Live Frogs Sets 1 & 2, Purple Onion, Of Whales & Woe, Of Fungi & Foe, and for the first time ever on vinyl, The Big Eyeball In the Sky.

And don't be a schlemiel and assume that since this material didn't appear on Primus albums, that it isn't worthwhile – tunes such as “Whamola,” “One Better,” and “Rumble Of The Diesel” are some of the best tunes and grooves Mr. Claypool has ever cooked up.