OXYGEN DESTROYER – Guardian Of The Universe

Gamera – the fearsome turtle monster and protector of the world. The Atlantean created beast is also the subject of Oxygen Destroyer’s third full-length Guardian Of The Universe. It’s 30 minutes of krazed, kaiju-themed death/thrash done with manic ferocity and respect to the creature that first appeared in the 1965 film Gamera The Giant Monster.

The U.S. west coast thrashers specifically focus on the Heisei-era trilogy of films in the ‘90s that are often regarded as top quality kaiju films. Oxygen Destroyer terrorizes their way through nine tracks with razor sharp guitars, primal vocals, vicious bass and drums, and an atmosphere of whirling chaos.

It’s not a secret who they are musically motivated by – Demolition Hammer, Hell Awaits-era Slayer, Morbid Saint, and Scream Bloody Gore-era Death. There’s a cinematic quality due to the interspersing of dialogue and kaiju shrieks from the movies to accentuate the terror and intensity of the music. The soloing is a hybrid mix of Kerry King like chaos and ferocious melodic squeals.

Oxygen Destroyer come into their own on this record utilizing a predatory mid-paced menacing display in the mouthful closer “Exterminating The Ravenous Horde Of Perpetual Darkness And Annihilation” and opener “Guardian Of The Universe (The Final Hope)”.

These kaiju-loving madmen have improved on every release, honing in on their strengths and utilizing their influences to full impact. Would love for them to explore that menacing mid-paced vibe that fits like a glove with the monster lyrical topic, but no matter, Guardian Of The Universe is a total blast – check it out!