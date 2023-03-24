PINK FLOYD – The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary Edition)

In a recent interview with this very site, Haken singer Ross Jennings crowned Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon as ‘the greatest prog rock album of all-time.’ Without question, it is the best-selling prog rock full-length (having charted on the Billboard Album Chart for a staggering 973 weeks and certified 15x platinum in both the US and UK). So, with the album’s golden jubilee celebration occurring on March 1 this year, what better time than for an expanded “50th Anniversary Edition” than now?

Now, if I were you, I would go for the whole enchilada and opt for the ‘deluxe remaster.’ By boldly doing so, you will be treated to such treats as a CD and gatefold vinyl of the new 2023 remastered studio album and Blu-Ray + DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. Additionally, the set also includes additional new Blu-ray disc of Atmos mix, plus CD and LP of The Dark Side Of The Moon – Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974, a 160-page hardback photo book, a music book, replica 7” singles, and extra memorabilia.

Musically, The Dark Side Of The Moon is one of those rare rock recordings that when listened to from beginning to end, takes you on a true journey (preferably while sporting a worthy pair of headphones). And song for song, remains one of Floyd’s very best – such classic rock radio standards “Time,” “Us And Them,” “Breathe (In the Air),” “Brain Damage,” and “Money” (how did the line ‘Don't give me that do-goody-good bullshit’ pass through the usually uptight/rigid radio programmers and FCC for all these years?) all reside within.

With seemingly every bloody album receiving the ‘box set treatment’ nowadays, there are few as deserving as The Dark Side Of The Moon – and this gargantuan 50th Anniversary Edition doesn’t disappoint.