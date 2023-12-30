ROBIN TROWER - Joyful Sky

At the age of 78, British guitar great Robin Trower can still offer up tasty, bluesy, fluid, Hendrix-y lines from his Fender Stratocaster – as heard throughout his 2023 offering, Joyful Sky.

Featuring New York vocalist Sari Schorr throughout the ten-track album, the combination of Schorr and Trower proves to be a winner – as evidenced by such standout tracks as “The Distance” and “Peace Of Mind” (both of which if recorded back in the early '70s, would have fit perfectly on such Trower classics as Bridge Of Sighs and For Earth Below).

Few veteran classic rock artists can say that they are still offering inspired music that measures up well to their earlier/definitive work. But as heard throughout Joyful Sky, Trower is certainly one of the rare few that can stake this claim – and has also found a singer that proves to be the perfect foil to his wailing Strat.

With an increasing number of renowned names from the '70s calling it a day due to father time, there appears to be no end in sight for Trower. Which is a good thing – as evidenced by the impressive consistency and quality of Joyful Sky.