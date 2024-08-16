SAKI - Germinans EP

Saki is now her on own, beginning her career as a solo artist. Known for her work in Mary’s Blood and Nemophila (who released their third full-length earlier in 2024), the Japanese guitarist has issued her debut instrumental EP, Germinans.

Saki is most revered for her melodic, fast playing that catches the eye of power metal fans and Germinans is 12 minutes of brilliant guitar playing. The three tracks presented each hold a different flavor however with “Brightness” being a triumphant, speed metal finale working those major chords with sweeping riffs.

Opener and title track “Germinans” has a fusion influence relying on mellow tempos filled by Saki’s feel of the instrument and “The Empress” builds on atmosphere punctured by urban rhythms while Saki exudes a feeling of light battling darkness with the starkness of moods in her playing.

Kreator / former DragonForce bassist Frederic Leclercq is featured on two of the tracks as well on this fluid, modern, yet warm sounding EP. Saki is an extremely talented guitarist who is always strives to improve and these tracks are a taste of what she’s capable of. Be sure to check this one out.