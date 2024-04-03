THE ROLLING STONES - Live At The Wiltern

Captured on November 4, 2002, in Los Angeles, California during the Licks World Tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Rolling Stones, this Blu-ray + 2CD package is much more than just another live release. Reason being is two-fold. First, The Wiltern is an intimate theatre with a capacity of 2500 people, thereby providing a much different setting than the arenas, stadiums, and ballparks that the Stones normally play. Second, the 20-song set is heavy on rarities and seldom played classics.

Opting for 16 originals and four covers, including “That’s How Strong My Love Is” by Otis Redding, and “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” by Solomon Burke, the Stones deliver just under two hours of entertainment. In fact, Burke opened the show and subsequently joined The Stones on stage to sing his signature song. Highlights include “Live With Me” from Let It Bleed, “Hand Of Fate” from Black And Blue, and “No Expectations” from Beggars Banquet – duing which Mick Jagger picks up an acoustic guitar, and Ronnie Wood plays pedal steel. Other notable moments would be “Beast Of Burden” (a song played only four times on this 117 date tour), “Stray Cat Blues” and “Bitch” – a tune that allows the horn section to shine.

The 12-page booklet features insightful liner notes by Paul Sexton, author of the authorized biography of drummer Charlie Watts. Making this even better would be the inclusion of footage from soundcheck and backstage, as well as interviews with The Stones themselves. However, it does provide a unique up close and personal concert experience, as opposed to watching the jumbotron from the other end of the venue.