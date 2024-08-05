VAN HALEN - For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition)

I cannot tell a lie, the only Van Halen that I have ever embraced, listened to, enjoyed…heck, even truly took seriously, was the David Lee Roth-fronted version. But even throughout the other non-DLR versions of the band, I still could appreciate what the other VH members had to offer – especially the otherworldly guitar skills of Mr. Edward Lodewijk Van Halen.

And probably the heaviest LP of the 'Van Hagar-era' was 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. And with – maddeningly – none of the DLR era VH offerings have been offered up as expanded editions (boy, I would love to hear some outtakes from the Fair Warning era, wouldn't you?), Unlawful Carnal Knowledge has officially become the first Van Halen release of any era to be properly revaluated and reissued with add-ons.

In addition to featuring such subsequent radio/MTV hits as “Poundcake,” “Runaround,” “Right Now,” and “Top of The World,” this set contains an assortment of treats that fans of the Van Hagar era will most certainly enjoy, including alternate versions, previously unreleased live footage from a performance in Dallas, 7" singles, and booklet.

Hopefully, this now leads to other expanded VH editions.