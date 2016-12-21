BravePicks 2016 - THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Dissociation #11

All good things come to an end? Questions are in the air after The Dillinger Escape Plan announced an “extended hiatus”, but at least they are leaving on a high note with Dissociation. The album features the all the hallmarks fans love out of and single “Limerent Death” reflects that with guitarist Ben Weinman stating, “‘Limerent Death’ is one of my all-time favorite DEP songs. I feel that this song is one of the rare instances where all the members are feeling, and conveying, the same energy from start to end. A sharp focused dagger plowing its way through thick heavy walls.”

Scribe David Perri eulogized the band in a feature piece and stated about Dissociation:

“Dissociation is everything Dillinger threatened to be in its quiet moments, like Dead As History but with an extra decade of life experience. Taking cues from Portishead, Faith No More, Telefon Tel Aviv and even The Beatles (those strings), Dissociation hits depths with all their brutish reality, while encircling them with fragile vocals. ‘Finding a way to die alone,’ is the last line Puciato sings, on potentially the last Dillinger Escape Plan album. If this band’s life-cycle truly is over, then that’s a literal goodbye on the most epic of levels… as epic as ‘Sugar Coated Sour’’s hello on Calculating Infinity two decades before it, though with completely different mannerisms. Birth School Dillinger Death?”

