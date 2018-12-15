BravePicks 2018 – AMORPHIS' Queen Of Time #16

Bow down to the Queen! Finnish metal masters Amorphis prove once again they are in class of their own when it comes to constructing wondrous melodies and vocal passages that masterfully combine the dark and the light. Queen Of Time is a timeless affair from the band and one very worthy of landing on our countdown.

In comparison to its predecessor, Under The Red Cloud (2015), the album includes the use of real strings, flutes, orchestral arrangements and even choirs! In addition, this was the first time that people will be able to hear their lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on the album as he contributes a speech in Finnish.

Esa comments: "I guess Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production we didn‘t have any idea that Jens had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album. It‘s a very natural continuation to Under The Red Cloud but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there‘s more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present. The result is Amorphis as something you‘ve never heard before! Essentially, working with Jens worked really well. As a person he is very similar to us - we share the same kind of weird humor and we all like to work hard."

The cover artwork, which was created once again by French artist Jean “Valnoir” Simoulin from Metastazis, captures the feeling of the lyrics and the music. With Pekka Kainulainen's (lyricist) words, the lyrical theme is universal: “Cultures rise, flourish, and are destroyed. The story of man is the story of searching, finding, and forgetting. A single spark can set the world afire, a single idea can give birth to a new culture. The greatest can stagnate into insignificance, the smallest can hold the power for change. The lyrics on this album are distant echoes of ancient forest peoples, from a time when meaning was proportioned by the cosmic forces that govern birth and death. If the connection was lost, they sought for a strand of knowledge, found a new direction, and a new age began.”