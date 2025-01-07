-(16)- To Release Guides For The Misguided Album In February; Band Share "Proudly Damned" Music Video

Nearly 35 years on, -(16)- remain as one of the most enduring, hardest sounding rock and metal entities from North America. The San Diego band redefines heavy on their new album, Guides For The Misguided, out February 7.

Watch -(16)-’s new video for “Proudly Damned” below, and listen on all digital streaming services here. Pre-order Guides For The Misguided on LP/CD/Digital via Relapse.com here.

-(16)- frontman Bobby Ferry comments on Guides For The Misguided:

"The album came together after we wrapped the final mix of our last one Into Dust. It’s all about harnessing creative momentum when it strikes and we’ve been in a kind of creative autopilot for about a decade. When inspiration is there, the rest seems to fall into place effortlessly. Thankfully, we’re still driven to write and perform even after all these years. There’s no grander meaning behind it than simply following that primal urge to create—put your head down and just make something.

"Age has of course given us a fresh perspective. In the 8 years since Lifespan Of A Moth our lineup has shifted. We lost a singer, gained Alex Shuster on lead guitar/producer, and founding member Bobby Ferry slid into the lead vocalist rhythm guitarist spot. Lyrically, we’ve moved beyond the personal and inward grievances of our earlier work and embraced broader themes of conflict, like the hypocrisy of religion and its negative effects on the psyche. On the new album, there's a song called 'Blood Atonement Blues' that delves into the story of Ervil LeBaron, often referred to as the "Mormon Manson," while 'Proudly Damned' explores addiction and how it turns into a Pagan Ritual with a witch-like character posing as the opiate — both in substance abuse and the spiritual realm— in parallel. In many ways, this album might be the closest we’ve come to creating a concept record. Including the two covers on the album is meant to lessen this heavy hand and lighten the focus.

"Musically, we are still grasping for the perfect riffs married to the most ideal arrangements. We’re not afraid to lean into the stuff we love: noise, classic rock, hardcore, doom metal, and thrash. We are well aware we are not reinventing the wheel but lovingly fashioning something from us and basically for us, first and foremost."

Bobby Ferry returns at the helm as the band's visceral vocalist and guitarist, and in true -(16)- fashion, belts out stories of pain and unhinged anguish - standout tracks like "Proudly Damned" see the band playing at the crowd while Ferry shares tales of personal strife and depression - "To defile and offend/These are the demons found within/The sullen face of communion’s alarm/It’s an incentive to do more harm" - Ferry is absolutely seething while the band plows through a virulent mix of rock, metal and sludge. Dion Thurman's pounding drum set, Bobby Ferry and Alex Shuster's heavier-than-anything-else guitars and the lowest low end from bassist Barney Firks herald tones so low they're nearly apocalyptic.

Guides For The Misguided closes with the soberingly titled "Kick out the Chair" - while the track sounds like a culmination of a 35 year career, the band show no signs of stopping; although the road ahead looks bleak, -(16)-'s unrelenting trajectory continues upward.

Guides For The Misguided tracklisting:

"After All"

"Hat On A Bed"

"Blood Atonement Blues"

"Fortress Of Hate"

"Proudly Damned"

"Fire And Brimstone Inc"

"Desperation Angel"

"Resurrection Day"

"Give Thanks And Praises" (Bad Brains cover)

"Kick Out The Chair"

"The Tower" (Bonus Track) (Superchunk cover)

"Proudly Damned" video:

-(16)- is:

Bobby Ferry: Guitar, Vocals

Alex Shuster: Lead Guitar

Barney Firks: Bass

Dion Thurman: Drums

(Photo - Chad Kelco)