2 Minutes To Tulsa - GRAVE DIGGER And LIZZY BORDEN Headline 2025 Lineup

Brain Horton has announced the full two-day line-up for 2 Minutes to Tulsa, to be held at the Vanguard, March 28-29, 2025.

German headbangers Grave Digger will headline Friday, which also includes Satan, Sacred Rite, and local locos Blind Oath, amongst others. Saturday sees Lizzy Borden on last, but earlier in the day will be Midnight, Helstar, Haunt and the return of Swedish upstarts, Century and more.

