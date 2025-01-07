2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Hits Highest Viewership Ever

HITS Daily Double is reporting that ABC rocked New Year’s Day in a big way with the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, which drew 4.6m viewers – the most eyes in the ceremony’s history.

The number represents a 49% jump from last year’s viewership, which checked in at 3.09m. In fact, the three-hour broadcast was the most watched New Year’s Day prime-time entertainment program since January 1, 2019.

The broadcast topped all broadcast programming in the 18-49 demo with a .50 rating, up 39% from 2024, the ceremony’s best showing since March 21, 2004. That’s the biggest New Year’s Day broadcast entertainment since January 1, 2020.

The ceremony, which hit Hulu on January 2 , was produced by Joel Gallen and Tenth Planet Productions, with executive producers including Gallen, John Sykes and Joel Peresman.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honored inductees: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest. Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton were honored for Musical Influence, while Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were feted for Musical Excellence. Suzanne De Passe was the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.