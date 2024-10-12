25 Years Of SABATON - The War To End All Wars Online Word Search Game Available

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"Think you’ve got what it takes to conquer The Word Search to End All Word Searches? Test your skills by timing yourself and share how fast you can solve this final word game in our series! There are a few hidden Sabaton words that aren’t listed. Can you spot ‘em? Good luck, and may the sharpest eyes win!

P.S.: Want a high-quality version? Download it here."

Sabaton recently announced that over 700 cinemas spanning 26 territories are taking part in the global premiere of their explosive concert film, Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours in Europe.

The band recently announced that the event will also premiere in the US and Canada, which is news that will surely delight its legion of diehard fans. The concert event will land in nearly 500 North American cinemas for two nights only - October 30 and October 31.

Go here to find the cinema and screening location nearest you and to purchase tickets.

Other participating countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. It is truly a global extravaganza.

If you're a seasoned Sabaton fan who has seen the band many times, this concert event will mimic that experience and transport you to the last time you saw the band. If you've not yet witnessed Sabaton live and in the flesh, this is the next best thing.

The Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours concert film was recorded at the sold-out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, where 16,000 fans gathered to watch the band during their 2023 European tour. This is a heavy metal journey like no other that gives the audience a front row seat to one of the most epic, explosive live shows to date, throwing them right into the heart of the action!

Join the band as they relive the triumphs and sheer adrenaline of their biggest tour ever, captured in stunning detail on the big screen. This is an opportunity to experience Sabaton's live performances like never before!

Sabaton frontman, Joakim Brodén, comments: "The initial plan with this concert film was to bring an explosive Sabaton show right to our fans’ doorsteps! We’ve packed every ounce of our live energy into this experience, making it as close as you can get to a Sabaton show without actually being there in person. This isn’t just a film; it’s an immersive heavy metal experience and we can't wait for our fans to see and feel the power of our music through the big screen like never before. Who knows, maybe we’ll pick up some new fans along the way!"

Meanwhile, Sabaton band manager and bassist, Pär Sundström, says: "In 2023, we embarked on our biggest tour ever, and in Europe alone, we covered over 50,000 kilometres with a dedicated team of 170 amazing people, 9 buses, 12 trucks, and even a tank! The Tour To End All Tours was an unforgettable journey for each of us – unique, thrilling, and deeply eye-opening. We wanted to share this extraordinary experience with everyone, especially those who couldn’t attend our live shows for whatever reason."

Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours isn't just a movie - it's a testament to the power of music, the strength and unwavering dedication of the Sabaton community. It's a cinematic experience that will transcend borders, unite nations and celebrate the universal language of metal. Buckle up because it’s going to be one hell of a ride!

Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours will be shown in theatres in collaboration with All Things Live and Folkets Hus och Parker.