3 Video Game Soundtracks You Have To Listen To

There have been some incredible video game soundtracks over the years, so much so that there are many people out there who choose to listen to video game soundtracks as their preferred choice of music.

Whether you are a fan of exhilarating upbeat soundtracks or sombre/chilling tunes, there is a whole world of video game soundtracks for you to explore, and we are going to take you through a few of the most notable in this article. Without further ado; here are three video game soundtracks you have to listen to.

Final Fantasy VII

First up, we have “Final Fantasy VII”. Composed by Nobuo Uematsu, this soundtrack is a tour de force of orchestral and electronic music. From the iconic “One-Winged Angel” to the melancholic “Aerith’s Theme,” the music perfectly captures the epic scale and emotional depth of the game’s story.

Final Fantasy VII is commonly recited as being one of the best games of all time, and its phenomenal soundtrack contributes quite significantly to its positive perception. This soundtrack takes you on an adventure. If you want to experience the best of what video game soundtracks have to offer, Final Fantasy VII is a must-try.

Skyrim

If you are a gamer yourself, you probably knew this one was coming. The soundtrack for “Skyrim” is a masterclass in atmospheric music. From the sweeping main theme to the haunting “Dragonborn,” its music accurately portrays the game’s vast and rugged world, and there are very few soundtracks out there that are as memorable as this one.

the Skyrim soundtrack has something for everyone. It's just a classic.

Journey

Last but not least, we have “Journey”. Composed by Austin Wintory, the soundtrack for Journey is a work of art that accentuates the game’s minimalist and meditative gameplay ten-fold.

This is so much the case that many people consider the soundtrack of Journey to be an essential part of its gameplay. Take a look at any Journey review and you will see a multitude of compliments regarding its soundtrack and overall experience, and this underrated gem is now a bonafide classic in the hearts of many.

This game quite literally is a Journey, and its soundtrack more than does its part of immersing players in its unique and interesting world.

These are just a few examples of the incredible music that can be found in video games. Whether you're a fan of orchestral, electronic, or atmospheric music, there's a video game soundtrack out there for you. You may even add a few video game soundtracks to your Spotify roster once you have given them a chance.

So the next time you're playing your favourite game, take a moment to listen to the music and appreciate the artistry that goes into it. You will not regret it. See you next time.