5 Online Games For Heavy Metal Fans

Lately, the gaming biz has been blowing up like crazy. It's been a unique opportunity to witness its steady ascent. Games used to be all basic and boring, but now they're all legit complex and can fit any vibe. Even metal and rock vibes got in on the action.

Nowadays, there's all kinds of games with banging storylines that'll have any metal fan feeling some type of way. Plus, the soundtracks are dope. But, most important, you can go ham on the game and really catch the vibe. That's why they're perfect to play while blasting some heavy metal.

So, we're here to hook you up with our top five game recs that'll get your heart racing. Let's do this!

Spinal Tap

Metal bands have capitalized on the popularity of online slots and allowed devs to create branded titles based on their music. One such example is Spinal Tap, a well-designed game that follows the fictional British heavy metal band from the 1984 movie. Blueprint Gaming, the creators of this game and great contributors to a live casino at Bodog as well, are renowned for their innovative designs and brilliant special features.

The team at Blueprint has a reputation for transforming even the most obscure ideas into winning slot machines, and This Is Spinal Tap is undoubtedly one of their best creations. The sheer number of bonus rounds and special features in this game is mind-boggling, making it hard to keep count.

Moreover, if you click on the VIP guest pass we mentioned earlier, you'll unlock even more excitement. Activating it will transform the title into Rock Mode, where you can play on an extended version of the reels with 2,187 ways-to-win, and your initial stake will increase by 50 times.

Doom

It's common knowledge that heavy metal enthusiasts have always been passionate about the DOOM franchise. The first DOOM game shook up the first-person shooter genre upon its release in 1993, and its sequels and ports were equally successful. However, DOOM 4's cancellation dealt a heavy blow to fans.

Luckily, the franchise made a stunning comeback with DOOM (2016), which delivered everything players could want - adrenaline-pumping action, a range of enemy types to vanquish, and an impressive array of weapons to do so with.

Brutal Legend

When it comes to games that celebrate heavy metal music, Brutal Legend is an obvious choice. This game is essentially one big love letter to the genre, featuring the voices of iconic musicians like Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Halford, Lemmy, and Jack Black, who plays the main character.

But this is more than just a title with a great soundtrack. Double Fine Productions' 2009 release combines action-adventure and real-time strategy gameplay in a way that might sound chaotic in theory, but works exceptionally well in practice. As a testament to its quality, BL earned a solid 83 Metascore on PS 3.

Guitar Hero

Guitar Hero is a cool game that's been around forever and dares you to rock out to the most epic heavy metal jams ever. Plus, they've made special versions just for die-hard Metallica, Aerosmith, and Van Halen followers, each with its own totally killer twist. You gotta check them out if you want the full experience.

Guitar Hero: Metallica

For all you metalheads out there, no shocker that Guitar Hero: Metallica is all about the iconic group Metallica. This game's got tons of tunes from the band's entire music history and gameplay so fast it's gonna make your heart race. You can choose between different modes like following the band's journey to stardom in career mode or battling other players in multiplayer mode.

Guitar Hero: Aerosmith

As a music game solely devoted to the legendary rock band, Guitar Hero: Aerosmith offers a fusion of rhythm-based gameplay and story-based content that guarantees to exhilarate any metalhead. From their complete discography, the game delivers their most memorable tracks, while also featuring other notable rock and metal acts like Slash and Lenny Kravitz. Through this, players can journey through Aerosmith's legacy of blazing riffs and fast-paced action in an unforgettable experience.

Guitar Hero: Van Halen

Guitar Hero: Van Halen is a cool game that's all about the band. It's kind of like the Metallica one, where you can play with up to four people as a band playing lead and bass guitar, drums, and singing. It's based on the really popular Guitar Hero World Tour and has a bunch of awesome Van Halen songs (25 to be exact) and even has 20 other rad bands as guests.

Rock Band 4

Finally, let's talk about Rock Band 4. This game is perfect for those who love good old-fashioned American rock, but it also throws a bone to metalheads with bands like Dream Theater, Judas Priest, and Testament included in the super challenging "Impossible" section. It's a reminder that hard rock is a complex and intricate genre that requires some serious musical chops.

Honorable Mentions



As an added bonus, we've got some other games that didn't quite make our top five, but are still worth a mention for their thrilling gameplay and outstanding soundtracks:

● Dynasty Warriors 4

● Burnout Dominator

● Destiny 2: PvP

● Animal Crossing: New Horizons

● Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3

● Guilty Gear X2

All they share a common thread - they are all devoted to celebrating the rich legacy and creativity of Heavy Metal. So whether you prefer hack-and-slash combat, high-speed racing, or life simulation games, pick your poison, crank up the volume, and let the power of Metal inspire you to crush the competition.