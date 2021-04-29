5 Rock Inspired Slots Games To Play

Across the world, the slot games industry has never been in better shape. Players everywhere are heading to the internet to enjoy a wider variety of slots than ever!

Certainly, the top slot games combine style and functional gameplay, with the most popular of these often those with a musical theme. Head to the best slot sites and odds are that the most played games are rock-inspired slots, such as the popularity of this type of game.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 rock-inspired slot games to play. Let’s get going with a peek at what might just be the finest of them all.

Guns N’ Roses slot game

Another offering from NetEnt, the Guns N’ Roses slot game, is a 5 reel, 20 payline beast of a slot that takes you on a journey along with the biggest rock band of the 80s. Released as a celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary, the Guns N’ Roses slot is teeming with wilds, bonuses and plenty more to ensure players stay engrossed throughout their time.

Jimi Hendrix slot game

Centred on Hendrix himself, one of the most iconic musicians and talented guitarists of all time, this slot game employs the likeness of a cult hero to significant effect.

With all wilds, free spins, and much more besides, this game is a top-level one with a brilliant RTP to boot. All of this makes the Jimi Hendrix slot game one of the world’ best rock-inspired slots.

With symbols showing Hendrix himself and cool guitars, vinyl and flowers, the look of this game is just as groovy as Jimi Hendrix was. Throw in that the reels here are all hand-drawn and it's clear to see why the Hendrix slot is so beloved.

Naturally, the slot game includes iconic Hendrix anthems like Foxy Lady and Purple Haze in the soundtrack, an absolute must for any rock-inspired slot game!

DJ Wild slot game

This fantastic offering from ELK studios may not be a rock slot, strictly speaking, but it was simply too good to leave out!

Teeming with cool symbols, wild extras and more, this is seen as one of the premier musical slots on the planet, and after just a couple of spins, it is easy to see why!

The Motörhead slot game

Ace of Spades is a truly iconic tune inspired by the thrill of the casino and, as such, the Motörhead slot game is now a top offering that for many is up there with the finest. This fantastic slot from Netent uses the band’s likeness to make for a fun experience indeed and with bags of excellent parts such as wilds, bonuses and more, this slot game is undoubtedly one of the top rock-inspired slots games to play.

The world of slots is huge at the moment and new games are released daily. To get in on the fun, give this thrilling Motorhead slot a try.

Megadeth slot game

Another rock band slot is the Megadeth slot, which employs a cool theme tune, stunning looks, epic wilds, and specials. The entire band is featured, with David Ellefson, Shawn Drover and Chris Broderick, and founder Dave Mustaine.

Megadeth is a seriously epic slot, one of the top rock inspired slots games to play right now.