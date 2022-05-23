7 Tips By John Frusciante That Will Make You a Better Guitarist

If you are a guitarist, you must have heard of John Frusciante. Yes, the legendary guitar player of Red Hot Chilli Peppers with 7 EPs and 11 solo album releases! Recently he came up with some useful tips to help aspiring guitarists become the player they always wanted to be. He talked about some crucial skills that are necessary other than playing the guitar notes. If you want to know them too, then read through:

Never Stop Pushing Yourself

Frusciante mentioned how he wanted to be like Flea (his band member who also played guitar) but wasn't on the right path during his initial days. Flea, at that time, practiced less but always played flawlessly on the stage. So Frusciante thought he could be Flea!

But, later, he realized that to be Flea, he has to work 20 times harder. He has to play other people's music, write ideas, and understand new things. Only then will he be able to be as successful as Flea.

Be Yourself

Next, Frusciante suggested guitarists to be who they are! He mentioned how during his early days, he thought of him as an impressive player for his ability to play fancy/intense notes.

But, later, he figured out that music isn't about that alone! It should have "something of yourself in it." So, as per him, it's important to be yourself as a guitarist and stop trying to be what others want you to be!

Don't Aim to Impress Only

Frusciante also mentioned how putting away to impress people helped him to grow as a guitarist. When he started playing that way, people started preferring his tunes. Eventually, they understood his music, which helped him be a world-class guitar player!

Stay Simple

Frusciante also discussed how staying simple can help both you and the band to shine. While playing with Red Hot Chilli Peppers, he started simplifying the notes and playing from his heart. That left enough room for other band members to play and maintain the perfect band chemistry. So, he suggests aspiring guitarists to try the same and thrive in the industry!

Good Interaction with Band

As per Frusciante, a good guitar player is the one who makes the rest of the band sound good. He suggests assisting the rest of the band in creating one sound together. Be it singers, bass players, or drummers, a guitarist should make everyone sound great!

He also mentioned how the skills of each band member are judged by the sound they are playing as a team. It does not depend on their individual capabilities or appearance.

Ace the Dynamics

Next, Frusciante talked about the importance of accents and non-accents. He mentioned how those are the things that players do not have much control with. That's why he would always practice playing in different scales while switching between accents/non-accents.

Shut Your Brain Off and Feel the Chemistry

In the last tip, Frusciante mentioned how shutting off his brain while jamming helped him come up with perfect notes. He suggested the guitarists to play the tune and listen to its combination with other instruments. His trick is to not be concerned about the right note and let the tune flow. That's an effective way to find out the style of guitar playing.

Bonus Tip! (From Our Side): Modify Your Ambiance with Guitar Wall Arts, and More!

While these were tips of the legend, we have a suggestion for you too!

To become a successful guitarist, you should also work on the ambiance where you are practicing. That's because your ambiance sets the mood, character, atmosphere, and tone for playing. So, it can influence your practice sessions positively.





You can choose unique guitar wall arts for your bedroom, music-themed furniture, colorful lights, and showpieces to create the perfect ambiance. You can also add greens and house plants to create a calming atmosphere for your music sessions. Anything that inspires you to play better should be in your space!

Play it Like a Pro!

Now that you know some useful tips by John Frusciante try and implement them in your guitar practice sessions. Hopefully, this will help you improve and become a professional guitar player.