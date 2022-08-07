70000 Tons Of Metal - Ship and Destination Announced For 2023

70000 Tonos Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise has announced that their eleventh sailing will be hosted on board The Freedom of the Seas from Miami, Florida to Bimini, The Bahamas from January 30th to February 3rd, 2023.

True to their claim, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will include 60 bands over four stages. The festival boasts three indoor stages and most importantly, the outdoor Pool Deck Stage: The World's Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to sail the Open Seas featuring hot tubs incorporated into the stage itself. Fans can watch their favorite band perform on a world-class stage from the comfort of a hot tub. All shows are included in the ticket price.

The Freedom of the Seas is one of the largest passenger vessels in the world and offers numerous amenities and unique bars including a casual Sports Bar & Arcade as well as a more sophisticated retro "R Bar" serving up classic cocktails. There is a vast selection of cuisine available across a number of restaurants on board, ranging from formal à la carte meals to casual international dishes, sushi, Italian fine dining and savory steakhouse classics.

The luxury liner will sail to Bimini, The Bahamas: a chain of islands located in the north of The Bahamas, boasting picturesque white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and various attractions to indulge in: sport fishing, snorkeling & scuba diving, relaxing at the local bars and cafes, or getting pampered at a beach club.

Lineup and ticket sale announcements are expected in the near future.

Sailing on board the Freedom of the Seas, guests will enjoy complimentary fine dining, bars and lounges that never close, 24 hour room service and a host of on board activities.

With ten consecutive sellouts since the first voyage in 2011, this five-day, four-night Heavy Metal Music Festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3000 Metalheads the unique opportunity to mingle side-by-side with 60 world-class Heavy Metal bands.

Every band plays twice and all guests have unrestricted festival access to 120+ live performances, including the Jamming in International Waters All Star Jam, meet & greets with every band, intimate Artist Clinics & Workshops and exclusive premieres. All of this with no VIP areas on board makes it feel like everyone has a backstage pass. If that's not enough, festival goers even get a chance to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite Artists.

For more information on 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023, including photos, FAQs (for booking, travel documents, payment, etc.), vessel amenities, event details and more, please visit 70000tons.com.