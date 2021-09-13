9 Best Live Hard Rock Performances to Watch Online

A concert is a live music performance in front of an audience. The performance may be by a single musician, sometimes called a recital, or by a musical ensemble, such as an orchestra, choir, or band. Concerts are held in a wide variety and size of settings, from private houses and small nightclubs, dedicated concert halls, amphitheaters and parks, to large multipurpose buildings, such as arenas and stadiums.

There are many reasons we all go to concerts: to see and meet our favorite band, to meet other fans in the crowd, to escape the stress of school/work/life, and to ultimately have a good time. However, concerts (and music in general) benefit us in more ways than we might think, especially when it comes to our psychological health.

Best Live Concerts to Watch Online

Following are the best concerts on YouTube to watch online:

1. Rammstein in Amerika: Live from Madison Square Garden

After a decade-long break, German industrialist Rammstein made his triumphant comeback to the United States with a sold-out performance at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden on the 11th of December, 2010. No doubt, it was a spectacular show. The only drawback was Amerika was abruptly terminated, which was unbelievable.

2. Ulver: Live at the Norwegian National Opera

Ulver's ageless skill in extraordinary hazy textures and gloomy progression atmosphere was shown at the Norwegian National Opera House in 2010, slowing the tempo down in more spectacular territorial areas.

The first band to play at this prestigious venue outside the mainstream Norwegian musical scene, Ulver is taking us on an esoteric trip through several of his career-defining pieces, including Eos, Little Blue Bird and Funebre - all with a glimpse of the magical soundscapes.

3. Arcade Fire, Madison Square Garden

Searching for what is the best Grammy performance of all time? This concert was aired live by the Canadian Indie Band Arcade Fire on YouTube. The masterpiece performance combined with a brand-name mix of rock noises and traditional symphonic music has made one of 2010's finest live concert videos. The band won the Grammy for "Album of the Year '' the next year.

4. Tina Turner, Nice & Rough Tour

Known as the Rock’n’roll Queen, Tina Turner continues to be one of the biggest performers ever. Turner was already a big success in the early 1970s with a strong performing style and strong voice. Six years later, she and Ike Turner performed their YouTube concert, one of the most renowned comebacks in the music industry.

5. Type O Negative

Type O Negative's music was based on sheer misery and a dark sense of humor. Peter Steele's antagonizing stage banter, which pitted the audience against the band they loved, was the main highlight of the show. Type O could produce a wide range of emotions with their precisely timed setlists, but even at their darkest moments, they managed to keep a cheeky smile on their faces, and this humorous spirit echoed throughout the crowd.

6. Lamb of God

Randy Blythe yells like a slaughtered scream and performs on stage his most animalist self. Lamb of God is rampaging, playing live, and letting their hybrid flag fly up with their groove/melody. Blythe spends most of his air performance, and his high step stomps evoke pictures of famous Phil Anselmo during the most destructive years of Pantera while he is on the ground.

7. Alice In Chains Unplugged

Layne Staley's Alice in Chains Unplugged remains one of the most memorable performances in MTV Unplugged history. It is undoubtedly the biggest metal acoustic album ever recorded.

The album got a mixed response from reviewers at the time of its release. The intense catharsis contained inside Alice in Chains' music is still best experienced with the volume turned up to 11. The album ultimately gained considerable popularity and admiration after the death of singer Layne Staley because of his strong performance despite his failing health and is now regarded as a legendary live hard rock performance.

8. The Clash, Capitol Theatre

What is the greatest live performance of all time? Of course, Capitol Theatre. No surprise that "The Clash" is among the best live performers of all time, having been ranked 28th on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" back in 2004. This YouTube performance takes place four years after the band's formation in London, and soon after, they earned great critical praise in the United States for their third album, London Calling, released in April.

9. Miles Davis, Tanglewood

Over his five-decade music career, Miles Davis tested all-important jazz genres and became a genuine pioneer in the industry. Maybe one of his finest live concert videos is this YouTube selection, as you can observe the artists' outstanding musical abilities and inventiveness. The tunes, which subsequently were certified gold and became jazz historians, may also be heard.

Which rock band is the best live?

The best live rock bands are listed below:

1. Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish has made a name for herself as a brilliant singer-songwriter in a short period of time. In 2019, she became the youngest person and the first female artist in history to win the four major Grammy categories (Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year) all in the same year: she was just the second person in history to do it before. Her electro-pop melodies and unique personal flair are on showcase in the YouTube performance.

2. AC/DC



AC/DC is an Australian rock band formed in Sydney in 1973 by Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young. Their music has been variously described as hard rock, blues rock, and heavy metal, but the band themselves call it "rock and roll."

3. Led Zeppelin



Led Zeppelin was a 1968 London-based English rock band. As one of the forefathers of hard rock and heavy metal, they relied on various inspirations, including blues and folk music.

4. Van Halen



Van Halen was a Californian rock band founded in 1972. Known for "bringing hard rock back into the mainstream of music."

5. Deep Purple



Deep Purple is a 1968 London/Hertford rock band. They are regarded as heavy metal and contemporary hard rock pioneers.

In conclusion, streaming the best concerts on YouTube is a great way to experience amazing musical performances. This article has presented some of the best live concerts ever, suited to your musical preference.