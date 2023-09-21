A Comprehensive Look at Top Sports for Betting On

The Most Popular Sports to Bet On

For an idea of just how significant sports betting has become, let’s take a look at the numbers. These are enormous, both online and offline, with top bookmakers having hundreds of thousands of bettors as customers all over the world.

Betting on sports makes up roughly 30% to 40% of the global gaming market. This includes casinos, lotteries, other gaming, and Poker. It’s estimated that almost $200 billion gets bet around the world on an annual basis. Thanks to the advent of online betting, more bettors can access the sports they love and their numbers are only expected to rise.

Soccer

Soccer is not just a hit when it comes to NZ sports betting. It’s the most popular sport to bet on around the world. The fact that it’s the most played sport in the world is a bonus for bettors. It means that there’s almost always a game going on to bet on!

Horse Racing, which also appears on this list, used to be No. 1, but early cash-outs and in-play-betting have pushed Soccer up a notch. In fact, as much as $70 billion is officially bet on Soccer every year worldwide. Because of the many unregulated markets, it’s hard to get accurate figures for the global market. But, with viewership figures reaching hundreds of millions for the big games, experts have tallied the number mentioned above.

The most popular bet types for Soccer include:

● Both Teams to Score

● Correct Score

● Double Chance

● Goalscorer Betting

● Half-Time/Full-Time

● Handicap Betting

● Match Result (1x2)

● Over/Under Goals.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is a sport that has been synonymous with betting for hundreds of years. In certain countries where gambling in general got prohibited, horse racing got permitted! It’s still a global giant, and it's one of the sports that allows you to bet on it every day of the year. Some of the richest sporting events on earth are horse races. And, with big prize money comes big bettors and big viewership!

Some of the most popular horse bets include:

● Exacta Bets

● Quinella Bets

● Multi-Race (Horizontal) Exotics.

● Single-Race (Vertical) Exotics

● Standard Bets

● Superfecta Bets

● Super High 5

● Trifecta Bets

Tennis

As surprising as it may be, Tennis is the 3rd most popular sport to bet on in the world. First, you could only bet on who would win the game, but live/in-Play betting started when you could bet on any number of outcomes, including winning a set. The number of possible combinations makes this a very high-frequency betting sport.

Draws in Tennis also make it a simple, low-odds bet. For example, in the first few rounds of a tournament, you might have Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, or Daniil Medvedev playing an outsider. Because of how totally these players dominate, they very rarely lose to an outsider. This makes a bet on them very safe! But live betting can mix things up since you never know when an upset may come along.

Top Tennis bets include:

● Correct Score

● Handicaps

● Match Props

● Live Bets

● Moneyline

● Sets and Games

● Outrights

● Over/Under Totals