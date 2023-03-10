A LIFE DIVIDED Release New Single "Tear Down The Walls" Featuring ISA From TAG MY HEART; New Album To Be Released In July
A Life Divided have released a new single, "Tear Down The Walls", taken from their forthcoming album, Down The Spiral Of A Soul. It features guest vocalist Isa from Tag My Heart. Check out the official visualizer below.
Down The Spiral Of A Soul wil be released via AFM records on July 7th. The single is available via digital platforms found here.