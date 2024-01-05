A MURDER OF CROWS Return After 10 Year Hiatus

After a decade-long hiatus, Adelaide's iconic metal outfit A Murder Of Crows is set to reclaim the stage at Blood Sacrifice festival on February 3 at the Lion Arts Centre, alongside Forests Under Construction (F.U.C), Wings Of Thanatos, Sons Of Erebus, and more.

A mainstay of the Australian metal scene a decade ago, A Murder Of Crows gained recognition for their thrash anthems, heavily influenced by the likes of Metallica, Testament, and Kreator. The band shared stages with prominent acts such as King Parrot, Double Dragon, Alestorm, and Darkest Hour before taking a well-deserved extended break following the release of their EPs, The Twisted Path and Eleventh Hour.

AMOC is not only making a return to live performances but has also treated fans to a new single titled "Overthrone," set for release on all major platforms at the end of January. The track marks the first recording by lead guitarist Chris Reynolds, who has previously lent his production expertise to fellow Adelaide band Sons Of Erebus.

Reynolds expressed his excitement about the return, stating, "It has been an awesome experience gathering the troops after a long break and picking up where we left off a decade ago. We are thrilled to share the stage with our new bass player, Jason Moon, a long-time friend of the band. We're also eager to debut 'Overthrone' and revisit some of our classic tracks. This new song encapsulates the thrash elements we are known for, with added life experiences sprinkled in over the last ten years. We cannot wait for Blood Sacrifice; it would be fantastic to see both familiar and new faces at the show!"

Joining A Murder Of Crows on bass is Jason Moon (Double Dragon/Acid Wolf/Echoes In Eternity), making his debut appearance with the band at Blood Sacrifice.