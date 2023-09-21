A Trustworthy Look at High-RTP Slots Games

Slots With a High RTP to Play Now

Slots have been one of the most popular games in the gambling world for many years now. This includes both brick-and-mortar casino floors and the lobbies of online casinos. It’s incredibly exciting to spin the reels, and there’s also an almost endless variety of themes. Not to mention features, symbols, and a range of betting options as long as your arm! However, with so many options to choose from, it can become overwhelming quite quickly.

That’s why this list got compiled!

Bloodsuckers

This classic NetEnt slot has a Return-to-Player rate of 98%. This means that the average player will get $98 back from every $100 they bet. Released in 2009, the graphics may seem a little bit dated now, but it still remains a player favourite because of how entertaining it is.

Players love its low volatility, the well-executed vampire theme, the high RTP rate, and the accessible gameplay. With 5 reels and 25 paylines, you stand to win 1,014.6x your bet amount.

Guns N’ Roses

Join rock gods Axl Rose and Slash when you play this NetEnt slot with an RTP of 96.98%, which will have you singing Ain’t It Fun all the way to the bank! This 2006 release features amazing special features, the chance to unlock bonus spins, and a killer soundtrack, which includes:

● “Chinese Democracy”

● ”November Rain

● “Paradise City”

● “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

● “Welcome to the Jungle”

These pop up when you score a big win and during the special bonus features across its 5 reels and 20 paylines. You stand to win 1,250x your bet.

Medusa Megaways

NextGen Gaming released this fun online slot in 2019. Its theme is the ancient Greek monster who had snakes for hair and the ability to turn anyone who made eye contact with her into stone. This is a great example of pokies online that feature amazing extras, as there’s a Megaways feature that offers over 100,000 ways to win.

It has excellent graphics, an RTP of 96.28%, and you could win as much as 50,000x your bet.

Starmania

This 10-payline, 5-reel offering is also from NextGen Gaming, and it offers an RTP rate of 97.87%. It sports a vibrant intergalactic theme and a betting range wide enough to please any player.

It got released in 2015 but has stood the test of time, and it offers players an exciting Free Games feature. This triggers if you land at least 3 bonus symbols, and you can retrigger it to get as many as 30 bonus spins. The top win is a cool 1,000x your bet.

White Rabbit

Big Time Gaming released this Alice in Wonderland-themed slot in 2015, and it invites you to venture down the rabbit’s hole to find big prizes! There’s a maximum win of 10,000x your bet and an RTP of 97.86% for you to take advantage of.

This Megaways game has as many as 248,832 paylines available, and it’s a high-volatility title. Exciting extra features are on offer, and the graphics are sharp and well-executed.