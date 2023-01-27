ABLAZE MY SORROW – “Rotten To The Core” Lyric Video Streaming

Sweden's Ablaze My Sorrow has been sharpening their melodic death metal for 30 years now. The Loss Of All Hope is a brand-new four-track EP where melodies, heavy riffs, and sheer aggression are combined with expressions of despair, dystopian nightmares, and misanthropic hopelessness.

The Loss Of All Hope is out today (January 27) via Black Lion Records. Check out a new lyric video for "Rotten To The Core" below:

The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below. Orders are available now at this location.

"Transfiguration (The Way Of The Strong)"

"Boundless"

"Rotten To The Core"

"Enclosed In Crystals Of Ice"

For further details, visit Ablaze My Sorrow on Facebook.