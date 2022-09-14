ABOUT US To Release Debut Album In November; "Gimme Gimme" Music Video Posted

Frontiers Music Srl will release the self-titled debut album from melodic rock band, About Us, on November 11. Watch a video for the new single, "Gimme Gimme", below, and pre-order/save the album here.

About Us hail from Nagaland, India, and more specifically from a district in the state of Nagaland called Wokha (‘Land of Plenty’). The band first formed in the winter of 2019, with the members having spent the last 15 years or so in different bands and projects before coming together. Their collective musical taste runs the gamut from AOR, hard rock, metal, and more, with all of these varied influences reflected on their debut album.

Tracklisting:

"Right Now"

"Gimme Gimme"

"Lead My Heart"

"Our Fairyland"

"Loaded Love"

"Rock On Top"

"Rise"

"Golden Troops"

"Open Your Heart"

"Love And Affection" (Bonus Track)

"Gimme Gimme" video:

"Right Now" video:

Lineup:

Sochan Kikon - Vocals

Renlamo Lotha - Guitars

Pona Kikon - Guitars

Soren Kikon - Bass

Renbomo Yanthan - Keyboards

Yanni Ennie - Drums