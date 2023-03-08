AC/DC - 4K Upscaled Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Molson Canadian Rocks For Toronto 2003 Benefit Show Streaming

The AC/DC Portugal YouTube channel has shared 4K AI upscaled pro-shot footage of AC/DC's Downsview Park show in Toronto, Ontario, which took place on July 30th, 2003. Check out the full show below.

The setlist on the day was as follows:

"Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be"

"Back in Black"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Thunderstruck"

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Hell's Bells"

"The Jack"

"T.N.T."

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

"Highway to Hell"

AC/DC's show above was part of Molson Canadian Rocks For Toronto, a benefit rock concert. It was also known as "SARSStock". Estimated to have between 450,000 and 500,000 people attending the concert, it is the largest outdoor ticketed event in Canadian history, and one of the largest in North American history.

The concert was organized in about a month, upon the suggestion of headliners the Rolling Stones, who wanted to help revive Toronto's economy after the SARS outbreaks earlier in the year (The Rolling Stones have held tour rehearsals in Toronto on more than one occasion). When they announced the concert, Toronto was still under a SARS warning from the World Health Organization. The publicity garnered by the SARS outbreak led to a downturn in Toronto's tourism industry, which the concert was intended to help revive.

Artists that performed also included The Tea Party, Sass Jordan, The Guess Who, Rush, The Rolling Stones, and many more.