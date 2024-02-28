AC/DC 50 Pop-Up Store To Open In Milan For Three Days In March
February 28, 2024, 18 minutes ago
To honour AC/DC’s 50-year reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings recently announced that the band’s catalogue will be available as gold coloured vinyl LPs.
According to WECB.fm, you'll also be able to buy the records at an exclusive AC/DC pop-up store, opening in Milan, Italy (Corso di Porta Ticinese, 16) from March 15 - 17.
"In the AC/DC 50 pop-up store, for three days there will be alternating talks with many guests, exhibitions, listening sessions and events dedicated to all fans but also to those who want to learn more about the iconic Australian rock band."
Stay tuned for further details on the AC/DC 50 pop-up store.
Each of the limited edition Gold LPs come with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork, suitable for framing.
The first nine titles will be released March 15, and are available for pre-order here.
Back In Black
High Voltage
Highway To Hell
The Razors Edge
Powerage
For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Who Made Who
Live
AC/DC have announced their first tour in eight years. "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff," said the band in a statement. "The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."
Tour dates are as follows:
May
17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
June
1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park