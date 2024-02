AC/DC Announce Spring / Summer 2024 European Tour; Two London Shows Confirmed

The rumour mill has been working overtime over the last several weeks hinting at an AC/DC European tour. Now, the band has confirmed they are indeed hitting the road this year:

"We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates are as follows:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Messe

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16th.

AC/DC recently shared the video below via social media, featuring the lightning bolt from their logo, and including the text, “Are you ready?” “Are You Ready” from 1990’s The Razors Edge soundtracks the teaser.