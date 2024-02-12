AC/DC Announce Spring / Summer 2024 European Tour; Two London Shows Confirmed
The rumour mill has been working overtime over the last several weeks hinting at an AC/DC European tour. Now, the band has confirmed they are indeed hitting the road this year:
"We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."
Tour dates are as follows:
May
17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
June
5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Messe
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16th.
AC/DC recently shared the video below via social media, featuring the lightning bolt from their logo, and including the text, “Are you ready?” “Are You Ready” from 1990’s The Razors Edge soundtracks the teaser.
