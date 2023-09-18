AC/DC - Ballantine’s Pays Tribute To Rock Legends With Launch Of New Limited Edition Bottle; Video Trailer

Ballantine’s, the world’s second largest Scotch whisky, has introduced its new True Music Icons Collection, a tribute to the world’s Finest music artists, including legendary rock band, AC/DC.

Ballantine’s rich heritage and history within music through its True Music platform has positioned it as perfectly placed for celebrating timeless music artists and bands. With AC/DC's unwavering commitment to staying true to their roots aligning with Ballantine’s ethos of celebrating self-expression, it was a natural fit for the Scotch whisky to pay tribute to this iconic band in its 50th anniversary year.

The True Music Icons Collection honours artists and bands that have not only contributed to music culture, but have helped define it. AC/DC, known for their ground-breaking sound and electrifying performances, have released an impressive 17 albums, earning them the love of millions of fans across the world.

The Ballantine’s True Music Icons AC/DC collectible bottle showcases the band’s highly recognizable Thunderbolt in vibrant neon red, creating a “powered-up” design that captures the essence of their iconic music and reflects their distinctive logo that is recognized around the world.

Chivas Brothers’ Global Marketing Director for Ballantine’s, Mathieu Deslandes, commented: “Ballantine’s has a storied history within music, via our True Music platform, and through this collection, the finest rockstars meet the Finest whisky. We can’t wait to put the B in to AC/DC with this collectible design and see it rocking shelves around the world. Ballantine’s has always been behind those who do things their own way – and AC/DC personify this attitude with their unique and highly renowned music style that has remained the steadfast essence of the band for 50 years.”

The Ballantine’s True Music Icons AC/DC bottles will be available in limited quantities in selected markets around the world, and globally on thewhiskyexchange.com.

For more information on the Ballantine’s x AC/DC collaboration visit ballantines.com or follow @Ballantines on social media.