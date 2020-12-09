AC/DC Premier "Demon Fire" Music Video

AC/DC have released their new music video, for the Power Up album track "Demon Fire". Watch below:

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Various editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location.

For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Shot In The Dark" video: