AC/DC Receive Three Nominations At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

April 29, 2021, an hour ago

news ac/dc hard rock

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

AC/DC released their 17th studio album, Power Up, in November 2020, and the band has been nominated in three categories at this year's Billboard Music Awards: Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album. The complete list of nominations for those categories are as follows: 

Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Album
AC/DC - Power Up
Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals - Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. 

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)

 



FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

REALITY GREY - "Powerblast"

