AC/DC Receive Three Nominations At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

AC/DC released their 17th studio album, Power Up, in November 2020, and the band has been nominated in three categories at this year's Billboard Music Awards: Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album. The complete list of nominations for those categories are as follows:

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Album

AC/DC - Power Up

Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals - Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021.

