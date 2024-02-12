AC/DC's Scottish Fans Express Disappointment Over European Tour Snub - "Angus Forgot His Roots?"

AC/DC have announced their Power Up European tour, and the band's fans in Scotland have been left fuming after being snubbed by the rock legends, reports The Scottish Sun.

The Power Up tour will instead visit locations such as Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland. AC/DC will also visit London's Wembley Stadium for two nights in July.

Scottish fans flocked to social media to express their disappointment over the snub, with some accusing the band of forgetting their roots. Brothers Malcolm and Angus Young were brought up in the Cranhill area of Glasgow before moving to Australia as young boys. Meanwhile, Bon Scott was born in Forfar, Angus, and lived as a child in nearby Kirriemuir.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Not Scotland? FFS. Poor show, fellas." Another wrote: "Scotland is where the band's heart is. Why no dates in Scotland?" A third added: "No Scotland? Angus forgot his roots?" A fourth weighed in: "No Scotland, no party. Disgusting behaviour." A fifth put: "No Scotland is poor considering they are Scottish."

Announcing the tour, AC/DC issued the following statement: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this summer. We can’t wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena *

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena *

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium *

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium *

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne *

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring *

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen *

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld *

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe *

August

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park **

Tickets on sale 10 AM, local time on February 16, except * on sale 11 AM, local time February 16, and ** on sale 9 AM, local time February 16.

