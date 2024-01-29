AC/DC To Play Four Shows In Brazil This September

According to an X post by O Globo journalist Lauro Jardim, found below, AC/DC will play four shows in Brazil this September. The band is due to play two shows at Morumbi in São Paulo, and two at Rock In Rio. Stay tuned for details.

AC/DC volta ao Brasil em setembro, com shows em SP e no Rock in Rio https://t.co/pwarzGbh5A — Lauro Jardim (@laurojardim) January 28, 2024

On October 7, 2023 AC/DC performed live for the first time in seven years at Power Trip 2023 - the historic three-day event at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA. The riff raff YouTube channel has uploaded multi-cam footage of the band's full set, which can be viewed below.

AC/DC performed the following setlist:

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire" (live debut)

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark" (live debut)

"Stiff Upper Lip" (first time since 2003)

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Givin The Dog A Bone"

"Rock 'N' Roll Train"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Dog Eat Dog" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 2009)

"High Voltage"

"Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be"

"Riff Raff" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 1996)

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore:

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)"