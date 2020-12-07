AC/DC To Premier "Demon Fire" Music Video This Wednesday

AC/DC will release their new music video, for the Power Up album track "Demon Fire", this Wednesday, December 9 at 10 AM, EST / 7 AM, PST.

Listen to the song below:

Power Up becomes AC/DC's longest running #1 album locally, as it scores a third straight week at the top of the Australian ARIA Albums Chart, reports Gavin Ryan of Noise 11. AC/DC’s previous longest spanning #1 in Australia was their 1992 two-week-running set, Live.

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location.

For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"