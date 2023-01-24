ACACIA AVENUE Multi-Instrumentalist TORBEN ENEVOLDSEN To Release CD Versions Of 5.1 And Transition Instrumental Albums In February

Perris Records is proud to announce the CD release of Torben Enevoldsen's brand new all instrumental albums, entitled 5.1 and Transition, on February 3rd, 2023. The albums were released earlier digitally worldwide on iTunes, Amazon and more. Torben plays much of the guitars, bass, keyboards and Dennis Hansen (Section A, Fatal Force) on drums. Torben Enevoldsen has played guitar in many bands like Fate, Pinnacle Point, Acacia Avenue, Decoy and Section A.

Tom Mathers (President of Perris Records): "Torben Enevoldsen has released many albums on Perris Records including Pinnacle Point, Acacia Avenue and Decoy. Torben's Transition and 5.1 albums features his talents as a musician and at the same time as a producer & engineer. All fans of Joe Satriani and Vinnie Moore will enjoy this instrumental rock album."

Torben Enevoldsen: "I am thrilled that Perris Records is releasing both of my latest all instrumental albums on CD. Quite a few people have been asking for a physical release, so I am very pleased that we are now able to offer this option to the fans!"

5.1 Tracklisting

"All-In"

"Looking For You"

"Ocean View"

"Inside Out!"

"G.A.Y.L."

"Early Reflections"

"Hangar 84"

"Lucid Dreaming"

"Bad Connection"

"Say What"

"Be-All And End-All"

"What’s Next"

Line-up:

Torben Enevoldsen - Guitars, bass and keyboards

Dennis Hansen - Drums

Transition Tracklisting

"In Orbit"

"Backslide"

"Beyond The Sky"

"Fool-proof"

"Out Of The Ordinary"

"DNA"

"Home"

"Memories" (Joe Satriani)

"Bounce Back"

"Enough Said"

Line-up:

Torben Enevoldsen - Guitars and keyboards

Pete Steincke - Bass

Dennis Hansen - Drums

