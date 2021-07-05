ACCEPT - Fan-Filmed Video From M3 Rock Festival 2021 Streaming

On July 3rd, German metal legends Accept performed at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Setlist:

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Too Mean To Die"

"Restless & Wild"

"London Leatherboys"

"Overnight Sensation"

"Final Journey"

"Shadow Soldiers"

"Princess Of The Dawn"

"Midnight Mover"

"Pandemic"

"Fast As A Shark"

"Metal Heart"

"Teutonic Terror"

"Balls To The Wall"

