July 5, 2021, 39 minutes ago

ACCEPT - Fan-Filmed Video From M3 Rock Festival 2021 Streaming

On July 3rd, German metal legends Accept performed at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Setlist:

"Zombie Apocalypse"
"Too Mean To Die"
"Restless & Wild"
"London Leatherboys"
"Overnight Sensation"
"Final Journey"
"Shadow Soldiers"
"Princess Of The Dawn"
"Midnight Mover"
"Pandemic"
"Fast As A Shark"
"Metal Heart"
"Teutonic Terror"
"Balls To The Wall"

Check out the BraveWords report on Accept's July 2nd warm-up show at at Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, PA here.



