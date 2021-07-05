ACCEPT - Fan-Filmed Video From M3 Rock Festival 2021 Streaming
July 5, 2021, 39 minutes ago
On July 3rd, German metal legends Accept performed at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Setlist:
"Zombie Apocalypse"
"Too Mean To Die"
"Restless & Wild"
"London Leatherboys"
"Overnight Sensation"
"Final Journey"
"Shadow Soldiers"
"Princess Of The Dawn"
"Midnight Mover"
"Pandemic"
"Fast As A Shark"
"Metal Heart"
"Teutonic Terror"
"Balls To The Wall"
Check out the BraveWords report on Accept's July 2nd warm-up show at at Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, PA here.