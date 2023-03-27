ACCEPT Guitarist WOLF HOFFMANN Relaunches "Wolf Guitar Lair" YouTube Channel; Videos Streaming
March 27, 2023, an hour ago
Accept guitarist, Wolf Hoffmann, has relaunched his YouTube channel, Wolf Guitar Lair. A few new videos from the channel can be viewed below.
A message states: "Due to the high demand of Wolf’s material, we are moving the Wolf Guitar Lair videos to a brand new shiny YouTube Channel, Wolf has just created. Check it out and please subscribe to get notifications of his new clips and releases!"
Check out the channel and subscribe here.