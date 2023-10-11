ACCEPT's MARK TORNILLO Announces T.T. QUICK Reunion Show In Memory Of Band's Late Drummer ERIK "EROCK" FERRO

Accept singer, Mark Tornillo, has announced a reunion of his former band, T.T. Quick. The concert, scheduled for Saturday, November 11 at Manville-Hillsborough Elks in Hillsborough, New Jersey, will be a memorial concert for T.T. Quick drummer, Erik "Erock" Ferro, who passed away in June.

Earlier today, Tornillo shared: "Here's an updated flyer for the concert. Welcome DJ Alex Kayne! Kenny Dubman will open the show with an original acoustic set. James T Callahan will be playing drums for T.T. Quick. All Star list is growing daily.... will post in the near future. Tickets are going fast so don't delay! See you there!!!"



At the time of Erik Ferro's passing, Mark Tortilla took to social media to share the following short message: "It’s with great sorrow that I post this…. T.T. Quick drummer, my brother Erik (Erock) Ferro passed away last night. We are all devastated. I really can’t say much more than that at the moment. I’m heartbroken. I’ll post more info when it’s available."

