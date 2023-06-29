ACE FREHLEY And PETER CRISS Turned Down Invites To Join KISS At Final Tour Dates; "I Don't Know What To Say About That," Says GENE SIMMONS (Audio)

The final leg of KISS's End Of The Road tour will launch in October and will conclude with two shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden on December 1 and December 2.

Singer/bassist Gene Simmons recently spoke with Linea Rock's Barbara Caserta, and talked about the chance of original KISS members, guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss, appearing at the final dates.

Says Gene: "Yes, there will be surprises. But for the fans, the older, older fans, you know, the ones who've been around for 50 years, they're old, and some of them wanna see Ace and Peter. You know, the newer fans never saw them and they don't know, but the older fans wonder about Ace and Peter. Well, I asked both Ace and Peter a few times: 'Do you wanna come out for the encores? Do you wanna do some shows?' And they both said 'no'. So, I don't know what to say about that. I don't know, but it's always welcome. But there are many other big stars, superstars, who wanna jump up onstage and play a song. But we're not sure about that. Maybe the best thing to do is to end the way we started, four guys with guitars. No keyboards, no synthesizers, nothing. Just playing."

For KISS' complete End Of The Road tour schedule, head to KISSOnline.com.