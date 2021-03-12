ACE FREHLEY Shows Off Impressive Memorabilia Collection On AXS TV's "Rock & Tell"; Video

March 12, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock riff notes ace frehley kiss

AXS TV has released a new episode of Rock & Tell, featuring original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley.

"The Spaceman is checking in to show us a few of the pieces in his rock & roll memorabilia collection! From a specially made & aged replica of his 1959 Les Paul guitar (don't worry, he has twelve of them) to his favorite vintage piece of art, the KISS founding member joins us on our version of show & tell, Rock & Tell."



