ACT OF DENIAL Featuring Members Of SOILWORK, TESTAMENT And SEPTICFLESH Release New Single "Your Dark Desires" Featuring RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL

Today, July 19th, international all-stars melodic death metal project Act Of Denial premiere their fifth and final single "Your Dark Desires", before the debut album Negative comes out on August 13th, via Crusaders / Golden Robot Records.

"Your Dark Desires" features a guest guitar solo by Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses, Sons Of Apollo). Watch Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal introducing "Your Dark Desires" in the video below:

Act Of Denial vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork): "'Your Dark Desires' is about inner struggle and being able to separate inherited angst and self inflicted mental pain - once you've learned, you can move on and feel much stronger. The song is motivational and about acceptance."

Act Of Denial is an international melodic death metal group founded by lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim) and guitarist Luger (Koziak, Benighted-Cro) in early 2020.

The band lineup is a metal who’s who and features vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra).

Negative was mixed at Studio Fredman by legendary producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy). The album cover artwork was created by Carlos Del Olmo Holmberg.

Tracklist:

"Puzzle Heart"

"Controlled"

"Down That Line"

"Negative"

"Reflection Wall"

"In The Depths Of Destruction"

"Lost Circle"

"Your Dark Desires"

"Slave"

"Clutching At Rails Of Light"

