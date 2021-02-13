AEROSMITH Drummer JOEY KRAMER - No Desire To Do A Solo Album

Earlier this week, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer spoke with Darren Paltrowitz (host of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz) about his upcoming Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp masterclass, his 2009 memoir Hit Hard, life during COVID-19, living in Texas, proud accomplishments, his coffee company and more.

When asked if he's ever thought about making a solo album, Kramer replied: "This might really surprise you, but I haven't really questioned it seriously at this point. But I don't know that I really have a desire in me to do a solo album. There's too many other things that I would like to get involved with, in terms of helping people and just being a positive influence on Lord knows what we need today. The way the world is, I feel for us all, and it's tragic. I can't even watch the news anymore. We won't even go there, 'cause that's another conversation."

"There are too many other things, I think, that I would rather get involved in than more music. I don't feel as though I have anything to prove to anyone other than myself. And as far as doing things, I just really enjoy being involved with people and helping out and doing what I can do and bringing to the table what I can. I don't know, really, specifically, what that may be, but when you say 'one day at a time,' that's how I try and live my life — one day at a time. I have been in recovery for many, many years, and that's how I like to live my life. And that's enough of a challenge in itself to keep me going."

On February 17th, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will host a Masterclass at 8 PM Eastern. Ticket holders will be able to chat and interact live with Kramer as he shares stories, tips and knowledge from his 50+ years of experience performing and recording with Aerosmith. Directly ask him a question you've always wanted to know the answer to. Further details, aloong with ticket info, can be found here.