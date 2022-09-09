AEROSMITH Performs 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Show; Video Streaming

Last night (Thursday, September 8), Aerosmith finally played their 50th anniversary concert at Boston’s famed Fenway Park, originally scheduled for last year but postponed due to the COVID pandemic. Video from the concert is available for streaming below.

Aerosmith's setlist:

"Back In The Saddle"

"Same Old Song And Dance"

"Rag Doll"

"Mama Kin"

"Remember (Walking In The Sand)" (The Shangri-las cover)

"Stop Messin' Around" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Cryin'"

"Hangman Jury"

"Seasons Of Wither"

"Toys In The Attic"

"Livin' On The Edge"

"The Other Side"

"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"

"Love In An Elevator"

"Draw The Line"

"Dude (Looks Like A Lady)"

Encore:

"Dream On"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Walk This Way"