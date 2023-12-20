AEROSMITH - Walt Disney World's Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Closing For Lengthy Refurbishment In Early 2024

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World will close for refurbishment in early 2024, reports WDWMagic.

The fan-favorite rollercoaster will close on January 8, 2024, with no reopening date yet available. The coaster is listed as closed for as far out as the operating calendar goes, which is currently the end of February, 2024.

Disney has not provided any details on what work will be taking place during the closure.

The ride has been experiencing extended downtimes in recent years, and a lengthy refurbishment in 2023 was expected to address those issues. However, since the 2023 refurbishment, reliability issues have persisted, and this refurbishment may be another attempt at a resolution.

There is also the outside possibility of a retheme. Speculation has surrounded Aerosmith's involvement with Rock 'n' Roller Coaster for years, and recent accusations against frontman Steve Tyler have intensified rumors of a replacement for the band.

