AETERNUS Reveals Music Video For "Existentialist Hunter"

Norwegian dark metallers Aeternus have debuted the first song and music video from their forthcoming ninth studio album Philosopher, which is set to be released on November 17th via Agonia Records. Behold "Existentialist Hunter":

Aeternus was formed by Ares in 1993 in Bergen, Norway, and pioneered the genre known as dark metal; combining black metal and death metal with elements of classical and folk music. The band creates its trademark sound by layering superlative guitar playing and haunting, melodic interludes. Its current line-up comprises guitarist/vocalist Ares, guitarist Gorm, bassist Eld and drummer Phobos (amongst whom are present and former members of Gorgoroth, Immortal (live) and Gaahls Wyrd).

Philosopher was recorded, produced & mixed by the band & Herbrand Larsen at Conclave & Earshot Studios (Immortal, Enslaved) and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studio (Bloodbath, Vomitory). Pre-orders can be placed here. The cover artwork, illustrations and layout was crafted by Mar.A. (Cultes Des Ghoules, Deus Mortem).

Album formats:

- CD

- MC

- Black LP

- Red LP

- Gold LP

- Blood splatter LP

- Gold splatter LP

- Digital

Tracklisting:

“Existentialist Hunter”

“World Bleak Nepotism”

“The Intentionality Of Unitigated Evil”

“Void Of Venom”

“Wresting Worm”

“The Luciferian Architect”

“Carving The Pristine Anomie”

(Photo – Henning Berg)