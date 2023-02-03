AGORA To Release “Empire” Single; Announce Dates Supporting MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD On The World Tour

Mexican metal rockers Agora have announced the upcoming release of their latest single “Empire” via Golden Robot Records. This enticing and hard hitting track is the first for the band under the powerhouse label and comes in the wake of a tour announcement with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

“Empire” is a track intended to empower the listener with a sense of going forward. It is both epic and powerful - the vocal melodies embrace the guitar riffs, thunderous drums beat with pounding bass and hymn like keyboards, somehow finding the perfect balance throughout.

Pre-save “Empire” here.

Agora have also announced that they will be joining Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard for two shows on the Mexican leg of their world tour. Taking the stage with the iconic rockers at Foro Sol in Mexico City on February 18, 2023 and Estadio Banorte in Monterrey on February 21, 2023, this is not one to miss. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.