AINUR - Tolkien Inspired Progressive Rock Orchestra Shares “Spirit Of Fire” Single Feat. LABYRINTH’s ROBERTO TIRANTI

It’s been 17 years since Ainur thought to transform Tolkien’s masterpiece The Silmarillion into music. Each member of the band was lost in his own musical themes inspired by Tolkienian mythology. As if hypnotized, they outrageously composed themes for the main characters and started to imagine this huge concept work to which they still create to this day.

Their next anticipated record War Of The Jewels is due out March 19, 2021 (CD+Digital) (Vinyl - June 12) via Rockshots Records, which sees the band take an interesting evolution in sound from previous releases. Ainur will completely immerse fans in J.R.R. Tolkien’s war atmospheres. They have imagined every story and every battle and recreate them through unique and deep music.

The band comments:

"War Of The Jewels is the eleventh volume of The History of Middle-Earth. In Tolkien’s mythology is the tale of the big wars that came out after the creation of the Silmarils by Fëanor. The main theme is the big battles of Beleriand, except for Nirnaeth Arnoediad that will have big space in our next album. The main implied character is Fëanor, the mightiest of the Elves. Musically, it’s a thematic album as all our previous and future ones and you will recognize musical themes that we already used in From Ancient Times, Children of Hùrin and Lay of Leithian; however, the atmospheres are more aggressive and mighty than in the past because the topics we have put in Music this time needed a more powerful musical support."

The compositional process of War Of The Jewels has been very long. It started in 2009 (or maybe before) and it ended more or less last year. Ainur sees it as their “rebirth” album. They have been working hard composing and arranging their music to create the best tribute to Tolkien’s histories that they can.

Today, the collective shares the first single off the upcoming full length. Entitled "Spirit Of Fire", the song features Roberto Tiranti (Labyrinth) with narration excerpts by Ted Nasmith.

The band adds:

“When we realized that Roberto (Tiranti) would be a guest on this album, we had no doubt of which song he was perfect for. ‘Spirit Of Fire’ is the most iconic track on the album, because it deals with one of the greatest characters that Tolkien has ever invented: Fëanor, the mightiest of Elves. He has a spirit of fire and in this song, Luca (that is the main composer of this one) had the same spirit. Big guitar riffs, chords, and progressions, but also choirs and melodies that are one of Luca’s most characteristic styles. Roberto put the icing on the cake and made this song epic and unforgettable. We are sure it will become an Ainur’s masterpiece in the next years!”

Fans of Tolkien’s work along with fans of Ayreon, Queen, and John Williams will be surprised by the majesty and the energy of this work.

Artwork by Felipe Machado (Blind Guardian, Axel Rudi Pell):

Tracklisting:

“Fate Disclosed” feat. Ted Nasmith

“Wars Of Beleriand”

“Hell Of Iron”

“Wars Begin”

“Kinslaying (The First)” feat. Ted Nasmith

“Grinding Ice”

“Battle Under The Stars” feat. Derek Sherinian

“Spirit Of Fire” feat. Roberto Tiranti and Ted Nasmith

“The Broidress”

“The Great Battle (Or The War Of Wrath)” feat. Ted Nasmith

“Apocalypse”

“Apocalypse” (Acoustic bonus track – digital only)

“Spirit Of Fire” lyric video: